Cowboys with ‘Senior Night’ surprise over Nevada

Wyoming Cowboys seniors Hunter Maldonado (left) and Hunter Thompson (right) with head coach Jeff Linder on Senior Night (UW photo by Troy Babbitt)

February 28, 2023 — In the last game in the Arena-Auditorium for Cowboys seniors Hunter Thompson and Junter Maldonado, Wyoming pulled off an 80-71 upset win over Nevada Monday night in Laramie. Maldonado and Hunter each recorded a double-double in the win. Maldonado, one rebound short of a triple-double, scored 25 points with 11 assists, while Thompson had 10 points and 13 rebounds.



“It was a collective effort and not just from the guys in that locker room. For the fans to come out on a Monday night, which isn’t always easy, and the weather cooperated –, I just want to thank all the fans who came out and supported the two Hunters,” UW head coach Jeff Linder said. “They deserved to go out this way. They are both a dying breed; one because they’re sixth-year seniors and another because they left a legacy here.”

Nevada opened the contest on a 7-0 run over the game’s opening two minutes. Wyoming took its first lead, 13-12, on a Xavier DuSell three-point shot with 14:36 to play in the opening half. But the Wolf Pack would build the lead to as many as six points.

A made three-pointer by the Poke’s Jeremiah Oden tied the game at 33-33 with 4:19 to go. The Cowboys would lead 40-37 at the break.

In the second half, Wyoming held the lead for nearly the first five minutes before Nevada took a 50-48 lead with 15:46 to play. They would hold on to that lead until Oden was fouled on a made dunk. He made the free throw to complete the three-point play giving UW a 57-56 lead with 9:23 showing on the clock.

But Nevada wasn’t done. The Wolf Pack retook the lead and increased it to four, 62-58, at the 6:36 mark.

With 4:15 to play and the game tied at 62-62, Oden slammed home another dunk to give the Pokes the lead they would not relinquish.

Wyoming is now 4-13 in the Mountain West and 9-20 on the year. Nevada fell to 12-5 in the MW and 22-8 overall.





