Cowboys with thrilling comeback ‘Border War’ win

Wyoming Cowboys quarterback Jayden Clemons (12) scores a touchdown against the Colorado State Rams at Canvas Stadium. Phot0 Credit: Troy Babbitt-UW Media-Athletics

November 13, 2022 — The Wyoming Cowboys (7-3 overall, 5-1 MW) rallied back from a 10-point deficit to defeat the Colorado State Rams (2-8, 2-4 MW) by a score of 14-13 on Saturday evening in Fort Collins, Colorado. The win marked the fifth comeback victory for the Cowboys this season.

The win ups Wyoming’s Mountain West record to 5-1, (7-3 overall), good for second place in the MW Mountain Division. UW will host division-leading Boise State (6-0 and 7-3) next Saturday with the championship and a trip to the Mountain West Conference Championship game up for grabs. Saturday night, the Broncos defeated Nevada 41-3.

Saturday’s UW hero was sophomore backup quarterback Jayden Clemons. Clemons entered the game in the second quarter after the Poke’s starter Andrew Peasley had to leave the game with an undisclosed injury. With Wyoming trailing 10-0, Clemons would get Wyoming on the scoreboard with just 34-seconds remaining in the first half on a 14-yard touchdown run. The score capped a 12-play 69-yard drive. The touchdown was the first of Clemon’s college career.

CSU would increase their lead to 13-7 with 12:55 to play in the fourth on a 23-yard field goal.

On their ensuing drive, the Cowboys were forced to punt, but the kick was fumbled, and Wyoming’s Miles Williams recovered in Ram’s territory. On the second play of the Cowboy drive, Clemons found Alex Brown down the sideline in stride for the first touchdown reception of Brown’s career. It was also Clemon’s first career touchdown pass.

The Cowboys now had their first contest lead, 14-13, with 10:47 left in the contest. A lead that would hold, giving Wyoming the win and retention of the Bronze Boot trophy for another year.

“We certainly dug ourselves a hole in the beginning, but the effort was great and for a young team to go on the road and keep believing was great to see,” stated UW head coach Craig Bohl after the game. “It was a very physical game tonight, and I’m sure Colorado State feels the same as well.”

The Pokes have now won six of their last seven contests against the Rams. The win was also UW’s fourth straight. In addition, it was the third consecutive road win, the longest such streak since 1999.

“This goes down as one of the classic Wyoming vs. Colorado State rivalry games.”

Offensively, Clemons finished the game 7-of-11 passing for 90 yards and added 32 yards on the ground. Running back Titus Swen rushed for 73 yards on 16 carries.to lead the team.

The Cowboy defense was led by sophomore linebacker Easton Gibbs’ 12 tackles. He also added a sack and two tackles for loss. Safety Isaac White had eight tackles. Wyoming’s defense recorded five sacks in the game to go along with six tackles for losses.



