Cowboys wrestlers at Big 12 Championships/Men’s b’ball at Aztecs

University of Wyoming photo

March 4, 2023 — The Wyoming Cowboy Wrestling squad begins postseason action today at the Big 12 Championships in Tulsa, Oklahoma. While competing for conference accolades, the Cowboys will also be wrestling for spots in the NCAA tournament. The event will conclude Sunday.

“We have played the underdog role all year, and now is the time to flip the script,” commented Wyoming Head Wrestling Coach Mark Brannch. “We have no pressure on us, and we need to go out and put pressure on the opposition. I know we can battle hard, but this weekend is about getting your hand raised.”



In a season full of tough tests for Wyoming, the Cowboys found their stride in the final three duals of the season, picking up a 26-6 win over Utah Valley along with having two gritty outings against Northern Colorado and Oregon State. Eight of the Cowboy starters picked up at least one win in that stretch, with six Pokes winning two of their final three matches during the regular season.

Sponsor

Cowboys Basketball to Play Regular Season Finale Tonight

The Wyoming Cowboys close the regular season tonight on the road against Mountain West Conference leader and nationally ranked San Diego State. The Aztecs claimed an 80-75 victory in Laramie in January.

The Cowboys head into the game with a 9-20 overall record and a 4-13 mark in conference play but are coming off an 80-71 upset win over NCAA Tournament-hopeful Nevada last Monday night. San Diego State is 14-3 in the conference and 23-6 on the year.

The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com beginning at 7:30 p.m. ,with the tip-off scheduled for 8 p.m.

After tonight’s game, the Cowboys will head to the Mountain West Tournament in Las Vegas. Their first contest will be a play-in game on Wednesday. Seedings for the tournament will be announced after the conference play concludes.

