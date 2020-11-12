Cowboys wrestling competing in Omaha this weekend

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

LARAMIE, WYOMING (November 12, 2020) – The Wyoming wrestling squad is back in action this weekend as a group of Cowboy grapplers head to Omaha, Nebraska, and the CHI Health Convention Center for U23 and UWW Junior Nationals.

A total of 23 Cowboys are competing at the event which runs from Friday through Sunday. All Wyoming athletes are wrestling unattached and have the chance to compete in both the Freestyle and Greco-Roman disciplines. The first session of the double-elimination tournament is set to take place Friday morning at 7 a.m. (MT.)

Fans can stream all the action this weekend live on FloWrestling. Live scoring is also be available on Flo Arena. Updates to be provided via Twitter at @WyoWrestle.

Cowboys Competing:

U23:

Jaron Jensen Greco: 67kg and 70kg freestyle

Logan Jensen 70kg freestyle

Hayden Hastings 79kg freestyle

Brian Andrews 125kg freestyle

Tucker Tomlinson 92kg freestyle

Tate Samuelson 89kg freestyle

Cole Moody 74kg freestyle

Brendon Garcia Greco 55kg and 57 kg freestyle

Nate Moore 79kg freestyle

Chase Zollmann 65kg freestyle

UWW JR:

Job Greenwood 61kg Freestyle

Ridge Biggs 70 kg freestyle

Terren Swartz 125kg freestyle

Jake Svihel 57kg freestyle

Darrick Stacey 57kg freestyle

Brooks Baker 125kg freestyle

Guillermo Escobedo 77kg Greco 79 kg Freestyle

Warren Carr 70kg Freestyle

Kevin Anderson 74kg freestyle

Gage Hockett 79 kg freestyle

Josh Kyle 57kg freestyle

Devin Gomez 86kg freestyle

Brett McIntosh 77kg Greco 74kg Freestyle