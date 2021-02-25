Cowboys wrestlers ranked in latest NCAA Coaches Poll

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

LARAMIE, WYOMING (February 25, 2021) – The NCAA announced the second coaches ranking for the 2021 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships on Thursday. The Cowboys once again had eight wrestlers ranked in the coaches rankings with two wrestlers featured in the top ten.

Redshirt Junior Hayden Hastings is the Highest ranked Cowboy, as he jumped three spots up to seventh at 174 pounds. Sophomore Stephen Buchanan also breaks into the top-ten at 197 pounds coming in tenth.

Junior Tate Samuelson made the biggest jump out of any Cowboy moving up eight spots to No. 11 at 184 pounds. Senior Heavyweight Brian Andrews stays put at No. 14, while Redshirt Junior Jacob Wright moves up to No. 18 at 157 pounds.

Sophomore Job Greenwood comes in at No. 19 at 133 pounds. Redshirt Sophomore Cole Moody moved up to No. 24 at 165 pounds and Redshirt Sophomore Chase Zollmann rounds out the ranked Pokes at No. 27 at 141 pounds.

The Cowboys will head to Tulsa, Okla., next week for the Big 12 Championships on March 6-7 where they will compete for conference titles and NCAA tournament qualification.