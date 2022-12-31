Cowboys Wright wins title as team finishes third in Iowa

Wyoming Cowboy wrestler Jacob Wright (University of Wyoming photo)

December 31, 2022 — The Cowboy wrestling squad wrapped up competition Friday at the Soldier Salute in Coralville, Iowa. They were led by Jacob Wright, capturing first place at 157-pounds. The Pokes had nine grapplers with top-eight finishes.



Wright, who is currently ranked #11 in the nation at 157 pounds, opened his day with an 8-3 win against Army’s #30 ranked Nathan Lukez.

In the finals, Wright went up against #21 Cael Swensen of South Dakota. Wright would jump out to a 4-1 lead holding off a late surge from Swenson for the 4-3 victory. Wright improved to 10-0 on the season and bumped his career win total to 94.

As a team, the Cowboys finished third with 99.5 points.Iowa won the team title with 228 points

Top Cowboy Results:

125 – Jore Volk – 3rd Place

Volk (WYO) tech. fall Charles Mathews (IOWA) 16-0

Volk (WYO) dec. Nick Babin (COL) 6-1

No. 1 Spencer Lee (IOWA) major dec. Volk (WYO) 15-5

Volk (WYO) dec. Blair Orr (CIT) 8-3

Volk (WYO) dec. Nick Babin (COL) 4-2



141 – Darren Green – 7th Place

Green (WYO) dec. Luke Lucerne (NAVY) 4-1

Matt Kazimir (COL) dec. Green (WYO) 4-0

Green (WYO) major dec. Dillon Roman (CIT) 12-4

Drew Bennet (IOWA) dec. Green (WYO) 3-1 (SV-1)

Green (WYO) fall (6:50) Connor Thorpe (UNI)

149 – Chase Zollmann – 8th Place

Zollmann (WYO) major dec. Aiden Medora (WISC) 10-1

Caleb Rathjen (IOWA) dec. Zollmann (WYO) 4-0

Zollmann (WYO) fall (3:34) Leif Schroeder (IOWA)

Wil Guida (UNC) fall (5:39) Zollmann (WYO)

Alek Martin (SDSU) major dec. Zollmann (WYO) 12-2



157 – Jacob Wright – 1st Place

Wright (WYO) fall (5:52) Grant Odell (BELL)

Wright (WYO) dec. Andrew Garr (COL) 3-0

Wright (WYO) dec. No. 30 Nathan Lukez (ARMY) 8-3

Wright (WYO) dec. No. 21 Cael Swenson (SDSU) 4-3



157 – Bryce Dauphin – 4th Place

RJ Weston (UNI) dec. Dauphin (WYO) 8-4

Dauphin (WYO) fall (4:56) Andrew Cerniglia (ARMY)

Dauphin (WYO) dec. Andrew Garr (COL) 2-1

Dauphin (WYO) dec. Evan Yant (UNI) 6-4 (SV-1)

Dauphin (WYO) fall (2:55) RJ Weston (UNI)

Job Chishko (VMI) dec. Dauphin (WYO) 7-0



157 – Copper Voorhees – 7th Place

Voorhees (WYO-UNAT) dec. Wade Mitchell (UNI) 8-5

Cael Swensen (SDSU) major dec. Voorhees (WYO-UNAT) 11-2

Voorhees (WYO) dec. Nate Wheeler (INDT) 3-2

Job Chishko (VMI) dec. Voorhees (WYO-UNAT) 7-1

Voorhees (WYO-UNAT) dec. Evan Yant (UNI) 5-3

165 – Cole Moody – 3rd Place

Moody (WYO) major dec. Aidan Lenz (CIT) 10-1

Moody (WYO) dec. Christian Minto (UNI) 6-5

No. 13 Patrick Kennedy (IOWA) dec. Moody (WYO) 9-6

Moody (WYO) dec. Drake Rhodes (IOWA) 8-7

Moody (WYO) dec. Dalton Harkins (ARMY) 5-4



174 – Hayden Hastings – 3rd Place

Hastings (WYO) dec. Dillon Sheehy (ARMY) 7-3

Hastings (WYO) dec. Jon Hoover (VMI) 4-0

Lennox Wolak (COL) fall (4:24) Hastings (WYO)

Hastings (WYO) fall (4:19) Graham Calhoun (WIS)

Hastings (WYO) dec. Devan Hendricks (BELL) 4-3



184 – Quayin Short – 5th Place

Short (WYO) fall (2:39) Jai Sodhi (UNAT)

Short (WYO) dec. Mikey Griffith (IOWA) 4-3

Bennet Berge (UNAT) dec. Short (WYO) 9-6

Sahm Addulrazzaq (ARMY) dec. Short ( WYO) 8-4

Short (WYO) dec. Guillermo Escobedo (WYO) 2-0



197 – Tyce Raddon – 7th Place

Jacob Warner (IOWA) fall (1:15) Raddon (WYO)

Raddon (WYO) dec. Royce Hall (BELL)

Jake Lucas (NAVY) dec. Tyce Rddon (WYO) 5-3

Raddon (WYO) major dec. Adam Ahrendsen (UNI)







285 – Terren Swartz – 7th Place

Gannon Rosenfeld (WIS) dec. Swartz (WYO) 8-1

Swartz (WYO) dec. Easton Fleshman (UNAT) 9-2

Swartz (WYO) fall (4:32) Dan Conley (COL)

Swartz (WYO) fall (1:11) Brooks Empey (WIS)

Bradley Hill (IOWA) dec. Swartz 9WYO) 3-2



285 – Mason Ding – 9th Place

Ding (WYO) major dec. Easton Fleshman (IOWA) 10-0

Luke Rasmussen (SDSU) dec. Ding (WYO) 4-2

Ding (WYO) dec. Gage Marty (IOWA) 6-0

Jonathan Chesser (CIT) fall (5:56) Ding (WYO)

Ding (WYO) dec. Ben Stemmet (CIT) 4-0



