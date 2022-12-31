Cowboys Wright wins title as team finishes third in Iowa

December 31, 2022 — The Cowboy wrestling squad wrapped up competition Friday at the Soldier Salute in Coralville, Iowa. They were led by Jacob Wright, capturing first place at 157-pounds. The Pokes had nine grapplers with top-eight finishes.
Wright, who is currently ranked #11 in the nation at 157 pounds, opened his day with an 8-3 win against Army’s #30 ranked Nathan Lukez.
In the finals, Wright went up against #21 Cael Swensen of South Dakota. Wright would jump out to a 4-1 lead holding off a late surge from Swenson for the 4-3 victory. Wright improved to 10-0 on the season and bumped his career win total to 94.
As a team, the Cowboys finished third with 99.5 points.Iowa won the team title with 228 points
Top Cowboy Results:
125 – Jore Volk – 3rd Place
Volk (WYO) tech. fall Charles Mathews (IOWA) 16-0
Volk (WYO) dec. Nick Babin (COL) 6-1
No. 1 Spencer Lee (IOWA) major dec. Volk (WYO) 15-5
Volk (WYO) dec. Blair Orr (CIT) 8-3
Volk (WYO) dec. Nick Babin (COL) 4-2
141 – Darren Green – 7th Place
Green (WYO) dec. Luke Lucerne (NAVY) 4-1
Matt Kazimir (COL) dec. Green (WYO) 4-0
Green (WYO) major dec. Dillon Roman (CIT) 12-4
Drew Bennet (IOWA) dec. Green (WYO) 3-1 (SV-1)
Green (WYO) fall (6:50) Connor Thorpe (UNI)
149 – Chase Zollmann – 8th Place
Zollmann (WYO) major dec. Aiden Medora (WISC) 10-1
Caleb Rathjen (IOWA) dec. Zollmann (WYO) 4-0
Zollmann (WYO) fall (3:34) Leif Schroeder (IOWA)
Wil Guida (UNC) fall (5:39) Zollmann (WYO)
Alek Martin (SDSU) major dec. Zollmann (WYO) 12-2
157 – Jacob Wright – 1st Place
Wright (WYO) fall (5:52) Grant Odell (BELL)
Wright (WYO) dec. Andrew Garr (COL) 3-0
Wright (WYO) dec. No. 30 Nathan Lukez (ARMY) 8-3
Wright (WYO) dec. No. 21 Cael Swenson (SDSU) 4-3
157 – Bryce Dauphin – 4th Place
RJ Weston (UNI) dec. Dauphin (WYO) 8-4
Dauphin (WYO) fall (4:56) Andrew Cerniglia (ARMY)
Dauphin (WYO) dec. Andrew Garr (COL) 2-1
Dauphin (WYO) dec. Evan Yant (UNI) 6-4 (SV-1)
Dauphin (WYO) fall (2:55) RJ Weston (UNI)
Job Chishko (VMI) dec. Dauphin (WYO) 7-0
157 – Copper Voorhees – 7th Place
Voorhees (WYO-UNAT) dec. Wade Mitchell (UNI) 8-5
Cael Swensen (SDSU) major dec. Voorhees (WYO-UNAT) 11-2
Voorhees (WYO) dec. Nate Wheeler (INDT) 3-2
Job Chishko (VMI) dec. Voorhees (WYO-UNAT) 7-1
Voorhees (WYO-UNAT) dec. Evan Yant (UNI) 5-3
165 – Cole Moody – 3rd Place
Moody (WYO) major dec. Aidan Lenz (CIT) 10-1
Moody (WYO) dec. Christian Minto (UNI) 6-5
No. 13 Patrick Kennedy (IOWA) dec. Moody (WYO) 9-6
Moody (WYO) dec. Drake Rhodes (IOWA) 8-7
Moody (WYO) dec. Dalton Harkins (ARMY) 5-4
174 – Hayden Hastings – 3rd Place
Hastings (WYO) dec. Dillon Sheehy (ARMY) 7-3
Hastings (WYO) dec. Jon Hoover (VMI) 4-0
Lennox Wolak (COL) fall (4:24) Hastings (WYO)
Hastings (WYO) fall (4:19) Graham Calhoun (WIS)
Hastings (WYO) dec. Devan Hendricks (BELL) 4-3
184 – Quayin Short – 5th Place
Short (WYO) fall (2:39) Jai Sodhi (UNAT)
Short (WYO) dec. Mikey Griffith (IOWA) 4-3
Bennet Berge (UNAT) dec. Short (WYO) 9-6
Sahm Addulrazzaq (ARMY) dec. Short ( WYO) 8-4
Short (WYO) dec. Guillermo Escobedo (WYO) 2-0
197 – Tyce Raddon – 7th Place
Jacob Warner (IOWA) fall (1:15) Raddon (WYO)
Raddon (WYO) dec. Royce Hall (BELL)
Jake Lucas (NAVY) dec. Tyce Rddon (WYO) 5-3
Raddon (WYO) major dec. Adam Ahrendsen (UNI)
285 – Terren Swartz – 7th Place
Gannon Rosenfeld (WIS) dec. Swartz (WYO) 8-1
Swartz (WYO) dec. Easton Fleshman (UNAT) 9-2
Swartz (WYO) fall (4:32) Dan Conley (COL)
Swartz (WYO) fall (1:11) Brooks Empey (WIS)
Bradley Hill (IOWA) dec. Swartz 9WYO) 3-2
285 – Mason Ding – 9th Place
Ding (WYO) major dec. Easton Fleshman (IOWA) 10-0
Luke Rasmussen (SDSU) dec. Ding (WYO) 4-2
Ding (WYO) dec. Gage Marty (IOWA) 6-0
Jonathan Chesser (CIT) fall (5:56) Ding (WYO)
Ding (WYO) dec. Ben Stemmet (CIT) 4-0