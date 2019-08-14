Cowgirl Basketball Announces 2019-20 Non-conference Schedule

Laramie, Wyoming (August 14, 2019) – The Wyoming women’s basketball team finalized its 2019-20 nonconference schedule, it was announced on Wednesday by first-year head coach Gerald Mattinson. The nonconference portion of the schedule features five teams that played postseason basketball a year ago, including two teams that won a total of three games in the NCAA Tournament.

Wyoming opens the season on Nov. 1, when it hosts Adams State in the Arena-Auditorium for an exhibition game. Then, UW has two home games against Colorado Christian and 2018-19 Women’s National Invitation Tournament (WNIT) participant Saint Mary’s on Nov. 6 and Nov. 10, respectively.

The Cowgirls will head south to face another 2018-19 WNIT team in Denver on Nov. 14, before returning home to host Pac-12 team Colorado on Nov. 17. Wyoming will have its only multiple-game road trip of the nonconference portion of the season when it travels to face South Dakota State and North Dakota State on Nov. 23 and Nov. 25, respectively. The Jackrabbits of SDSU advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament a year ago.

The Cowgirls will host the final four games of their nonconference slate. New Mexico Highlands will travel to 7,220 feet on Nov. 30, before Wyoming plays two Mountain West games on the road against Air Force and New Mexico. Rounding out the nonconference schedule, UW will host Mississippi Valley State on Dec. 12, Northern Colorado on Dec. 15 and Gonzaga on Dec. 17. Northern Colorado lost to the Cowgirls in the WNIT last season, and Gonzaga won a game in last year’s NCAA Tournament.

Season tickets are now available for Cowgirl basketball. Prices for season tickets are $130 for the public, $100 for faculty and staff and just $70 for kids. Fans are able to pick their own seats, and four-month payment plans are available.

Fans interested in season tickets can call the ticket office at (307) 766-7220, visit gowyo.com/tickets or stop by the ticket office located at the Willet West entrance of the Arena-Auditorium Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.