Cowgirl Basketball drops close contest against CSU

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

LARAMIE, WYOMING (February 6, 2021) — The Wyoming Cowgirls lost a heartbreaker Saturday afternoon on the road at Colorado State as the Cowgirls’ second-half comeback came up just short, losing in the waning seconds to the Rams, 68-65.

The Cowgirls led 64-60 with 2:51 to play, but scored just one point the rest of the contest and turned the ball over three times late down the stretch as Colorado State (14-2, 10-2 MW) took advantage late and held on for the victory.

“We were unable to finish, they were able to execute the last three minutes,” said Head Coach Gerald Mattinson.

“Give them credit, we had some opportunities but didn’t get it to go today. We played well enough to win and had some chances, but we’ve got to make some better decisions down the stretch. That’s why CSU is in first place, they executed and they forced us to make some mistakes late.”

Weidemann once again led the Cowgirls in scoring against CSU, scoring 14 points on 5-of-10 shooting, including going 2-of-4 from 3-point range. Weidemann also added a pair of rebounds and assists on the day. McKinley Bradshaw and Ustowska were both big off the bench for the Cowgirls in the loss, scoring 12 and nine points, respectively. Bradshaw hit 4-for-6 shots and two from beyond-the-arc while Ustowska went 3-for-8 from deep.

Wyoming shot 48 percent (24-for-5) in the loss and went 7-of-19 from 3-point range (36.8 percent) while going 10-of-15 at the free-throw line. CSU shot 26-of-62 (42 percent) and hit two 3-pointers while going a solid 14-of-16 at the charity stripe.

Next up, the Cowgirls return home to close out the regular season with four consecutive home contests to end the year. UW welcomes Utah State to Laramie for two games beginning Thursday, Feb. 11 at 6:30 p.m.