Cowgirl basketball opens their season today at home vs. Denver

Advertisement

(December 5, 2020) — The 2020/21 basketball season begins today for the Wyoming Cowgirls. The Pokes will face Denver today at 2 p.m. at the Arena-Auditorium. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360-AM/103.5-FM KRKK and streamed at 1360KRKK.com beginning at 1:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Wyoming returns three starters from last year’s team that went 17-12 overall and 12-6 in the Mountain West. Alba Sanchez Ramos and Quinn Weidemann started all 29 games last season, while Tommi Olson started the final 11 games. Other returnees are Lyman’s McKinley Bradshaw, Emily Buchanan, Jaye Johnson, and Paige Toomer. This year’s team features eight new players.

The Cowgirls were picked to finish fifth in the Mountain West preseason media poll. Last year’s regular-season champion, Fresno State, is picked to repeat. Boise State won last year’s Mountain West tournament.

Denver enter’s today’s game with a 1-1 mark on the season, winning their opening game against Air Force 72-56 on Nov. 25 while losing 75-74 to Northern Colorado last Tuesday.