Cowgirl Basketball Player Clara Tapia Nominated For NCAA Woman of the Year

Laramie, WY (7/31/19) – University of Wyoming Cowgirl basketball player Clara Tapia has been chosen by the Mountain West to be one of two student-athletes to represent the league in contention for the NCAA Woman of the Year award. Utah State soccer goalie Grace McGuire is the other conference nominee.

An NCAA-record pool of 585 women were nominated for the award, and now Tapia is one of 149 left in consideration.

Tapia, a senior guard from Barcelona, Spain, helped guide the Cowgirls to their first ever Mountain West Championship game appearance and helped lead Wyoming to 25 wins this past season.

As a student, Tapia carried a 4.0 GPA in molecular biology and chemistry earning her a second-consecutive Academic All-America honor. She is the only Cowgirl basketball player with two such honors in the program’s history.

The selection committee will determine the top-nine honorees in September, three from each NCAA division. From those nine, the 2019 NCAA Woman of the Year will be chosen.