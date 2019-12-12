Cowgirl basketball returns to the “AA” tonight after four game road trip

LARAMIE, WYOMING (Dec 12, 2019) – The Wyoming Cowgirl basketball team returns to its home arena tonight after a four-game road trip. The Cowgirls went 3-1 on the road including an impressive 73-66 win over New Mexico.

Wyoming, 5-3 overall and 2-0 in the Mountain West Conference, last played at home on Nov. 17, a 66-56 loss to Colorado. Tonight’s home contest is a non-conference matchup against the Mississippi State Devilettes (1-6). Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK and streamed at 1360 KRKK.com.

The Cowgirls are being led in scoring by sophomore Tereza Vitulova at 13.6 points per game while adding 6.4 rebounds per game. Sophomore Quinn Weidemann is averaging just under 10 points per game.

The Devilettes enter tonight’s contest coming off their first win of the season over Florida A&M on Dec. 6. Mississippi State is led in scoring by Ayonna Cotten at 15.7 points per contest. Shelli Thigpen averages 13.0 points and Diamond Wraggs averages 11.9 points per game.

Tonight’s game is the first meeting between the two teams.