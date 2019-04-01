Cowgirl Basketball Season Ends With WNIT Loss At Arizona

Tucson, AZ (4/1/19) – The Wyoming Cowgirls had their WNIT run come to an end Sunday with a 67-45 loss in Tucson to the Arizona Wildcats. Arizona jumped out to a quick 11-0 lead and the Cowgirls never recovered.

Advertisement

“It’s always difficult to end the season,” said head coach Joe Legerski. “Sometimes you have to reflect on what happened throughout the year. I know there’s a number of disappointed players in that locker room. The biggest thing they have to remember is the journey we all went on to go 25-9. This team ends up with the second most wins in the 45 years of Cowgirl basketball.” This year’s team is just the second to make it to the WNIT quarterfinals.

The Cowgirls were led by senior Sladjana Rakovic, who paced Wyoming with 12 points and seven rebounds. Senior Bailee Cotton added 10 points and six rebounds.

Advertisement

The Wildcats struck first with a straight away three and raced out to an 11-0 lead to force a Wyoming timeout with 6:32 to play in the first quarter. Wyoming would cut the lead to 19-10 by the end of the quarter and would trail by 11, 26-15 at the half.

Arizona increased the lead to 20 points in the third quarter only to see Wyoming have their best stretch of the game, going on a 10-0 run to cut the Wildcat lead back to just 10 points, but would get no closer throughout the rest of the contest.