Cowgirl basketball signs three for 2020-21

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 13, 2019) — Cowgirl basketball head coach Gerald Mattinson announced the first additions to the 2020-21 signing class on Wednesday.

The three players signed by Wyoming are Lexi Bull, a 6’ 0” small forward from Pocatello, Idaho, Grace Ellis, a 6’ 0” forward from Brisbane, Australia, and Landri Hudson, a 5’ 9” guard from Aurora, Colo.

“All three came in, and when we visited with them, they definitely showed a commitment to winning in the future,” Mattinson said. “They want to win and want to win a championship here. That was really refreshing. They all said they were willing to do what it takes to win a championship. We’re really excited about that as a common thread for all of them.”

Below is more information on each signee.

Lexi Bull | 6’ 0” | Small Forward | Pocatello, Idaho | Century HS

High School: Competed in both basketball and volleyball at Century HS in Pocatello, Idaho… In basketball, was named all-conference, all-region, and all-state in 2018… Was named to the Tarkanian Classic all-tournament team in 2018… Was named the state tournament MVP in 2018 following a 27-0 campaign that led to a state title… Was a part of the USA Today All-Idaho team in 2018… Earned all-conference and all-region honors in 2017… Named a team captain in 2017, 2018 and 2019…

Her team won the district championship in 2016, 2017 and 2018 and was the state runner-up in 2017… In volleyball, earned all-conference and all-state honors as a junior and senior… Named a team captain for her senior season… Her team was the state champions in 2018 and the district champions in 2017, 2018 and 2019… Part of the basketball academic state champions in 2017 with a runner-up finish in 2018… Was a volleyball academic state champion in 2019… Was a member of the National Honor Society.

“Lexi adds some size, some strength, and flexibility that she can play multiple positions,” Mattinson said. “All three of these young women are players that we can see in the future playing multiple positions. They have the skill, the athleticism and the desire to do that.”

Grace Ellis | 6’ 0” | Forward | Brisbane, Australia | St. Peter’s Lutheran College

High School: Was a first-team representative at St. Peter’s Lutheran College in Brisbane, Australia in basketball, swimming, and athletics… In basketball, she went undefeated in her senior season and won the Queensland Girls Secondary Schools Sports Association (QGSSSA) Championship… Finished second in the QGSSSA in 2016, 2017 and 2018… Was a four-time all-region selection and named team caption in 2019… In 2019, won the MetWest Gold Medal at the state championships following bronze medal performances in 2018 and 2017…

Was a three-time all-state selection for the Queensland Schools team… Was a two-time All-Australian selection at the Australian School Championship… Was a U17 Australian Squad selection in 2019 and played on the U18 Queensland South team, winning a U18 Australian championship with Queensland South… Was a part of the MVP 5 in the 2018 U18 Queensland State Championship Tournament… Also competed for Queensland at the U16 and U15 levels with successes both individually and for the team… In swimming, was a part of a five-time QGSSSA championship team.

“Grace is a very tough, physical, skilled player that brings a lot to a team,” Mattinson said. “She can score in a variety of ways, and she can defend. We’re very excited to have her. I think she’ll fit into our motion well. I know she’ll get out and defend people, so that’s a plus.”

Landri Hudson | 5’ 9” | Guard | Aurora, Colo. | Grandview HS

High School: Competed in basketball at Grandview High School in Aurora, Colo…. Part of state championship teams as a freshman and sophomore… Earned All-League Centennial Honorable Mention as a sophomore after helping lead her team to a 25-3 record and a perfect 14-0 mark in league action…

Was a member of the All-League Centennial Second Team as a junior after leading Grandview to a 23-5 record and a 13-1 league ledger… Scored a game-high 13 points in the Grandview’s Final Four win over Regis Jesuit as a junior… Ranked as the top shooting guard in Colorado class 5A by Colorado Girls Hoops for the last two seasons… Has earned academic achievement awards in each of the last three seasons.

“Landri brings some athleticism to us,” Mattinson said. “She’s able to guard a variety of perimeter players at different sizes and different speeds. She’s a very capable outside shooter, so that blends well with our motion. She plays extremely hard. When you can do those things, there’s always a place for you.”