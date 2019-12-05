Cowgirl basketball to take on New Mexico on Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (December 4, 2019) – The Wyoming Cowgirls (4-3, 1-0 MW) will travel to Albuquerque, N.M. for the second part of a two-game road trip to face the New Mexico Lobos (6-2, 0-1 MW) at 2 p.m. on Sat., Dec. 7.

Wyoming has shot over 50 percent from the field in each of the last two games, and will look to push its winning streak to three wins.

Sponsor

A look at Wyoming Cowgirls

The Cowgirls are 4-3 on the season following a 65-63 road win over Air Force to begin Mountain West play.

The Cowgirls are led by sophomore Tereza Vitulova, who averages 12.3 points and a team-best 6.3 rebounds per game.

Senior Taylor Rusk and sophomore Quinn Weidemann each average 9.0 points per game, and Rusk adds 4.6 rebounds and Weidemann averages 3.1 rebounds per game. Sophomore Karla Erjavec directs the offense with a team-best 3.3 assists per game and scored 7.7 points per contest.

Defensively, Vitulova has five blocks on the season to lead Wyoming, while Rusk and Weidemann each have eight steals.

The Cowgirls are shooting 40.3 percent (163-404) from the field, 33.3 percent (50-150) from three and 64.4 percent (47-73) from the free-throw line to average 60.4 points per game. Wyoming averages 11.3 assists and 13.3 turnovers per game.

Wyoming opponents are shooting 39.7 percent (157-395) from the field, 35.8 percent (38-106) from three and 68.6 percent (70-102) from the free-throw line to average 60.3 points per game. Cowgirl foes average 10.9 assists and 13.3 turnovers per game.

Head coach Gerald Mattinson is in his first year as head coach of the Cowgirls and owns a 4-3 record. He spent the previous 16 seasons on the Wyoming bench as an assistant and associate head coach.

Advertisement

Scouting New Mexico

The Lobos are 6-2 this year and 0-1 in league action following an 82-83 overtime loss against Boise State on the road.

New Mexico is led by Ahlise Hurst’s 14.4 points per game, while Jayla Everett averages 12.0 points and a team-best 3.5 assists per game. Jordan Hosey averages 11.3 points and a team-high 7.7 rebounds per contest, while Jaedyn De La Cerda averages 10.8 points and 2.5 rebounds per game to round out New Mexico’s double-digit scorers.

Defensively, Antonia Anderson has a team-high 11 blocks on the year, while Shaiquel McGruder has a team-high 19 steals this season for New Mexico.

The Lobos are shooting 40.3 percent (232-575) from the field, 33.0 percent (68-206) from three and 71.7 percent (104-145) from the free-throw line to average 79.5 points per game. New Mexico averages 14.3 assists and 14.4 turnovers each game.

Lobo opponents are shooting 44.0 percent (213-484) from the field, 42.4 percent (51-144) from three and 68.3 percent (99-145) from the free-throw line to average 73.2 points per contest. New Mexico foes average 16.4 assists and 23.6 turnovers per game.

Head coach Mike Bradbury is 70-35 in four seasons at the helm of New Mexico, and he has a 248-152 overall record in 13 years as a head coach.

Advertisement

Series History Against New Mexico

Overall, the Lobos own a narrow 41-37 lead in the series between the two schools after winning both matchups last season.

Before New Mexico’s pair of wins, the Cowgirls had won six in a row against UNM. Since 2008, Wyoming is 16-9 against New Mexico, including owning a 6-5 record in Albuquerque.

Up Next

The Cowgirls return to the friendly confines of the Arena-Auditorium for a Thursday night showdown against Mississippi Valley State on Dec. 12 for a 6:30 p.m. tip-off.