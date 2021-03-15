Cowgirl basketball will learn their NCAA Tournament opponent today

Advertisement

March 15, 2021 — For just the second time in the program’s history, the Wyoming Cowgirls will go “dancing” this year in the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament. Monday, the Cowgirls will find out who their first-round opponent. The Cowgirls’ only other appearance in the tournament was in 2008.

This year’s “Big Dance” tournament will have all games being played in San Antonio, Texas. A total of 64 teams will be competing in four “regions,” called Alamo, Hemisphere, River Walk, and Marcado. The games will start next Sunday, March 21.

As of Monday morning, ESPN has Wyoming as a No. 14 seed in the “Alamo Region,” with their first game opponent being No. 3 seed Georgia. Stanford currently is projected as the No. 1 seed in that region. The official announcements of seedings and first-round opponents will take place today at 5 p.m. on ESPN. No other Mountain West teams are currently projected to make it into the tournament.

The Cowgirls, 14-9, earned their invitation by winning the Mountain West Conference Tournament championship last Wednesday night with a 59-56 win over Fresno State. The Cowgirls had entered the tournament as the No. 7 seed.

They left the tournament the champs and will enter the NCAA Tournament riding a six-game winning streak.