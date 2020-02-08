Cowgirl diver breaks 3-Meter school record at Air Force Invite

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO. (Feb. 7, 2020) – For the second straight day, freshman Melissa Mirafuentes finished atop the podium and in the process eclipsed the school record in the 3-meter board at the Air Force Diving Invite on Friday.

Mirafuentes would leave her best for last in the finals of the Cup format against Emma Ruchala of Utah. In six dives, she would score a combined 365.55 to not only win the event but break the school mark. The previous best was held by former Cowgirl Stephanie Ortiz who had the record with a score of 354.05 which was set in 2010.

“Today was another great day for our team,” head diving coach Ted Everett said. “The highlight was Melissa (Mirafuentes) winning the 3-meter event and in the process set a new school record. McKenna (Houlihan) made it to the quarterfinals for the second straight day and earned another Zone qualifying score. Abigail (Zoromski) and Makena (Sanger) were solid and should take some pride in what they accomplished.”