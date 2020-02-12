Cowgirl diver Mirafuentes wins MWC award for third time

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (February 12, 2020) – On Tuesday, Wyoming Cowgirl diver Melissa Mirafuentes was named the Mountain West Conference Swimmer and Diver of the Week for February 1-8. It marks the third time this season she has garnered the award.

Mirafuentes, a freshman from Guadalupe, Mexico, won all three events at the Air Force Invite over the weekend.

In the 3-meter, Mirafuentes scored a combined 365.55 to not only win the event but break the school mark. In winning the platform competition, Mirafuentes recorded another school record with a combined total of 296.00 in the preliminaries through five dives. Finally, she won the 1-meter event with a final score of 298.60.