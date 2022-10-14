Cowgirl gain volleyball and soccer wins Thursday

University of Wyoming photo

October 14, 2022 — The Wyoming Cowgirls started fast and took care of business in the fourth set as they came away with a four-set victory on the road Thursday night at San Diego State. Set scores went 25-14, 25-22, 20-25, and 25-17. Wyoming improved to 3-1 on the road in league play this season and now stands at 3-4 in the conference and 7-12 overall. Sand Diego State is 2-5 in the MW and 4-14 on the year.

Wyoming now looks to make it another perfect 2-0 week on the road in league play. On Saturday afternoon, the Cowgirls will be at Fresno State (0-7, 3-13).

Cowgirl soccer with a road win

The UW soccer team accomplished something Thursday night at Colorado College that it has never done before. The Cowgirls completed their third come-from-behind Mountain West Conference victory, rallying for a 2-1 win at Stewart Stadium.

The program first vaults Wyoming to 3-2-2 (11 points) in the Mountain West, good for a fourth-place tie with San Jose State. San Diego (5-1-1) leads the league with 16 points. The loss drops the Tigers to 5-5-4 and 2-2-3 (nine points) in conference play.

Cowgirl senior Jamie Tatum scored both Wyoming goals. Both of Tatum’s scores were assisted by sophomore Eliza-Grace Smith.

On Sunday, Wyoming remains on the road, battling Air Force (1-4-2 in the MW and 4-7-3 overall).