Cowgirl Golfer Erin Sargent Qualifies For U.S. Women’s Amateur

Aurora, CO (7/3/19) – Wyoming Cowgirl golfer Erin Sargent (pictured above) carded a one-under-par 71 to finish in a tie for first at the 2019 U.S. Women’s Amateur Qualifier this morning at the CommonGround Golf Course in Aurora, CO. The qualifier is open to any female amateur whose Handicap Index does not exceed 5.4.

With her finish, Sargent now moves on to the U.S. Women’s Amateur which will be held, August 5-11, at the Old Waverly Golf Course in West Point, MS.

“Today, I thought my play was solid and consistent throughout the day,” Sargent said. “Overall, my putting was strong and had some shots drop for me. On the 14th hole, I knocked in one from about 60-feet for a birdie. I was confident off the tee, found the fairways and just very fortunate with the way it turned out.”

The senior from Longmont, CO, Sargent recently finished second at both the Wyoming and Colorado State Amateur Championships earlier this summer.

“I am so proud of Erin,” head coach Josey Stender said. “This was one of her goals at the beginning of the summer and she has worked very hard while playing consistently all summer. It is very difficult to qualify for this tournament and for her to do it multiple times is a testament to her talent level and work ethic.”

The top five finishers in each of the 24 U.S. Amateur qualifiers held from Monday, July 1-Wednesday, July 17, in several locations around the country move on to the tournament in August.

Fans can find a complete list of standings and scores here.