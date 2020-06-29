Cowgirl golfer Ryan wins state’s Amateur Championship title

LARAMIE, WYOMING (June 28, 2020) – Wyoming Cowgirl golfer Morgan Ryan took home the 2020 Wyoming State Golf Association Amateur Championship title on Sunday. The event was played on the par-72, 6,087 yard Riverton Country Club, in Riverton.

The freshman, from Aurora, Colorado, defeated Ali Mulhall of Henderson, Nevada, in a playoff to take home the title. Ryan shot a final round of one-over-par 73 and a three day total of 224 (+8)

Senior Cowgirl and Casper native Caitlyn Skavdahl shot a three day total of 225 (+9).