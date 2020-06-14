Cowgirl golfer Skavdahl Wins WSCA Match Play Championship

LARAMIE, WYOMING (June 14, 2020) – Wyoming Cowgirl golfer Caitlyn Skavdahl took home the 2020 Wyoming State Golf Association Match Play Championship on Saturday afternoon. The event was played on the par-72, 7,111-yard Phelps-Atkinson Golf Designed Course in Hulett, Wyo.

The senior defeated Ali Mulhall of Henderson, Nevada, in 19 holes to take home the title. In match play’s golf scoring system, a player, or team, earns a point for each hole in which they have bested their opponents, as opposed to stroke play where the total number of strokes is counted over one or more rounds of 18 holes.

Skavdahl, a native of Casper, Wyoming, competed in all seven tournaments during her junior campaign this season for the Cowgirls. She turned in a 77.7 season stroke average over 21 rounds, which tied for second on the team.

Fellow Cowgirl, senior Erin Sargent, won Saturday’s Consolation Championship bracket. The Longmont, Colorado native defeated Taylor Bandemer of Loveland, Colorado.