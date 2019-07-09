Cowgirl Golfers Earn WGCA All-America Awards

CORAL SPRINGS, Florida (July 9, 2019) – The Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) All-American Scholars were announced on Monday, and six University of Wyoming Cowgirls earned the prestigious honor.

Sarah Hankins, from Thornton, Colorado, achieved a 3.800 cumulative grade-point average in mechanical engineering through her redshirt senior season of 2018-19, while fellow senior Megan Knadler had a 3.923 GPA in kinesiology and health promotion. Erin Sargent from Longmont, Colorado, concluded her junior season with a 3.917 cumulative GPA in finance. Caitlyn Skavdahl, from Casper, Wyoming, who was a sophomore in 2018-19, achieved a perfect 4.00 as an international studies major as did freshman Samantha Hui in speech, language and hearing sciences. Fellow freshman Cristiana Ciasca had a 3.713 GPA in communication.

“I’m very proud of this talented group of student-athletes and how focused they are on their academic goals,” University of Wyoming Head Women’s Golf Coach Josey Stender said. “We compete and travel extensively so for each Cowgirl to have such high standards for themselves and this program, not only in the classroom but on the golf course and in the community. It is a credit to their tremendous character.”

In order to be named to the 2018-19 WGCA All-American Scholar Team, collegiate golfers must have achieved a minimum cumulative grade-point average of 3.50.

