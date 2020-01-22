Cowgirl Oreshkina takes home Mountain West Tennis Athlete of the Week

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO (Jan. 22, 2020) — Wyoming tennis’ Maria Oreshkina has been named this week’s Mountain West Women’s Tennis Athlete of the Week, the league office announced Wednesday afternoon.

The honor, which is the first awarded this season by the conference, is the first of Oreshkina’s career.

Oreshkina receives the accolade after leading the Cowgirls to a strong start to their 2020 spring season as Wyoming won a pair of matches over the weekend, defeating Montana State 6-1 and Louisiana Tech, 5-1.

Oreshkina, who competed at No. 1 singles for the Cowgirls, went 2-1 over the weekend, picking up three-set victories over Montana State’s Laura May and LTU’s Nadja Manjon.

Oreshkina defeated May, 5-7, 6-4 and 6-4 and bested Manjon, 6-4, 3-6 and 6-2.

In doubles action, Oreshkina also went 2-1, teaming up with partner Oleksandra Balaba at both the No. 1 and No. 2 positions.

The duo defeated MSU’s Linnea Fristam and Mary, 7-6 (4) at number one while at number two, they defeated Ana Jover and Claudia Oravcova of Louisiana Tech, 6-2.

Oreshkina and the rest of the Cowgirls return to action in February as they face Montana State and Seattle, Feb. 7 and 8 in Bozeman, Mont.