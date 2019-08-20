Cowgirl Outside Hitters Bring Plenty Of Skill To The Court

Laramie, Wyoming (August 19, 2019) – The Cowgirl volleyball team returns four outside hitters that saw action last season, and those returners accounted for 41 percent of 2018’s kills. Two incoming hitters will look to add to this talented position group that does a little bit of everything on the court.

“I think this is probably the best ball control group we’ve had in the seven seasons we’ve been here,” said head volleyball coach Chad Callihan. “That’s pretty exciting for us. We’ve had some really nice athletes in the past, but sometimes we’ve maybe struggled with the ball control piece, just first contact, serve receive and defense in the back court. We really feel like we have four solid six-rotation pins right now that can really help us out. Then, we feel like we have a couple of nice complimentary pieces there that can attack and produce some good points for us.”

Halie McArdle and Tara Traphagan are a pair of seniors that headline the outside hitter group. Those two veterans each put up over 240 kills last season, and bring back a wealth of experience to the 2019 squad.

“It’s always fun to watch players go through their four years here,” Callihan said of the two seniors. “I would say the gains you make technically get smaller. However, they’re making bigger gains as leaders in doing some of the little things and intangibles that you may not readily see when you come to a match, but they still have a big impact on our program.”

McArdle racked up 276 kills last year while adding 278 digs, the second-most on the team. She played in 117 sets, which was the most among all outside hitters. She was a part of 32 block assists at the net, but she was also Wyoming’s top threat from the service line, totaling 18 service aces. Her all-around game will take center stage during her senior campaign. Her three double-doubles led the Cowgirls in 2018.

“Something that we have is a couple new freshmen that are outside hitters, and they bring a lot to the team,” McArdle said. “They’re as competitive as anyone here, so it creates a competitive atmosphere for all of the outside hitters. We’re just competing every single day.”

Traphagan is one of two Cowgirls on the roster who have been named all-Mountain West by the league’s head coaches. As a junior last season, Traphagan was ferocious at the net on both sides of the ball, collecting 246 kills and 116 blocks. A reliable source of offense, her hitting percentage of .233 (246-90-670) was highest among outside hitters last season. As a sophomore in 2017, she earned all-MW honors after totaling 213 kills and 107 blocks.

“Both of those kids are leaders by example, they’re some of our hardest workers in the gym,” Callihan said. “It’s been good for them to model for some of our younger players to model what it’s like to be a pro, how we’re going to go about our business and when it’s time to work, we work.”

KC McMahon and Kaytlen Freeland are a pair of talented sophomores that add to the position’s depth for the Cowgirls. McMahon contributed 93 kills and 20 blocks last season, while Freeland totaled 12 kills and five blocks. Callihan sees those two, as well as newcomers Emersen Cyza and Hailey Zuroske, helping the Cowgirls during the upcoming season.

“I think we have a nice mixture of some leaders and some younger players,” Callihan said. “I do think all of our pins are going to contribute this year. I don’t see us redshirting anyone. I think they all have different skill sets that they can bring that will help us on any given night. As a coaching staff, we have to do a good job of being able to utilize those. I think overall, the group is ahead of where we’ve been in the past. In the past, I’d say we’ve had one or two that we felt like could really go six rows, and it’s different this year.”

Cowgirl fans will get their first look at the outside hitters and the rest of the 2019 team at the Brown & Gold Scrimmage on Friday, August 23, in the UniWyo Sports Complex at 6:30 p.m. (MT). Then, on Saturday, August 24, the Cowgirls will face Nebraska-Kearney in an exhibition match at Cheyenne East High School at 6:30 p.m.

Season tickets are available for Cowgirl volleyball, starting at $65 for public general admission and $35 for children between the ages of 3-12. Single-match tickets are $10 for general admission and $5 for children. Fans can contact the Wyoming ticket office at (307) 7660-7220 or by visiting the ticket office in the Arena-Auditorium Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

