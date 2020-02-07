Cowgirl Soccer Announces 2020 Spring Schedule

LARAMIE, Wyo. (Feb. 7, 2020) – The University of Wyoming women’s soccer team announced its seven-match spring schedule on Wednesday. The Cowgirls will play six of the seven matches on the road along with hosting the Alumni Game to close things out.

The Cowgirls begin their spring slate on Saturday, February 29, against the Colorado School of Mines Orediggers in Golden, Colo. Kick-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. MT. The following weekend, UW will face the Utah Utes, on Saturday, March 7 in Salt Lake City, Utah. After a couple of weeks of training, the team will return to the pitch on Sunday, March 29, against the Creighton Blue Jays in Omaha.

On Saturday, April 11, UW will play a double-header against Denver and Northern Colorado in Denver. The first match with DU is scheduled for 3 p.m. with the match-up against the Bears to follow. The Cowgirls will take on the Colorado Buffaloes, on Sat., April 18 at noon in Boulder. The Cowgirls will conclude the schedule with its annual Alumni Game. It’s set for Sun., April 26 in the IPF beginning at 1 p.m.

2020 Spring Schedule

Sat., Feb. 29 – Golden, Colo.

2 p.m. vs. Colorado School of Mines

Sat., March 7 – Salt Lake City, Utah

1:00 p.m. vs. Utah

Sun., March 29 – Omaha, Neb.

12 p.m. vs. Creighton

Sat., April 11 – Denver, Colo.

3 p.m. vs. Denver

TBA vs. Northern Colorado

Sat., April 18 – Boulder, Colo.

12 p.m. vs. Colorado

Sun., April 26 – Laramie, Wyo. (IPF)

1 p.m. vs. Alumni Game