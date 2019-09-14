Cowgirl Soccer Comes Up With Shutout Win Friday

Laramie, WY (9/14/19) – Behind a season-high 24 shots in the match, the Wyoming women’s soccer team (3-1-2 overall) cruised to a 2-0 win over Southern Utah Thunderbirds (0-6-0 overall) on Friday afternoon.

Wyoming’s goals were scored by sophomore Indianna Asimus a little over 14-minutes into the contest. Freshman Hannah Hagen gave the Cowgirls a 2-0 lead with a goal at the 86-minute mark. It was Hagen’s first Wyoming career goal.

“Obviously we created opportunities and in the first half could have done a little better job finishing,” head coach Pete Cuadrado said. “We had a few chances to finish and put Southern Utah away. Kuddos to them, they fought hard for 90 minutes. We still grinded out a 2-0 win which wasn’t easy and I’m happy with that.”

Wyoming will be on the road Sunday against the Montana Grizzlies.