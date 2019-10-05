Cowgirl Soccer Drops Conference Match to Air Force Friday

Laramie, WY (10/5/19) – The Wyoming soccer team couldn’t overcome a two-goal deficit as they would fall 3-2 to the Air Force Falcons Friday night in Colorado Springs.

The loss drops the Cowgirl record to 1-2-0 in Mountain West play (4-4-3 overall) while Air Force improves to 2-1-0 in the MWC (7-2-1 overall).

Air Force led 2-0 at the half with goals from Emma Nelson and Jillian Jamero. Wyoming would get on the scoreboard at the 51-minute mark on a shot by senior Summer Taube, her second goal of the season.

The Falcons would regain their two-goal lead at 85:53 with a goal from Lexi Romero. Wyoming would scored the final match goal in the 90th minute by Jamie Tatum.

“Definitely, our play was better in the second half,” head coach Pete Cuadrado said. “We matched the physicality of the game. It was a tough game and didn’t seem like there was a lot of flow. We need to regroup, go after three points on Sunday which is our next challenge. If we play a full 90 minutes, we can have some positive results.”

The Cowgirls will return to the pitch on Sunday in Colorado Springs against the Colorado College Tigers.