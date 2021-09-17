Cowgirl soccer drops first home contest of the season

Former Rock Springs Tiger Alyssa Bedard (Wyoming #4) from an earlier game this season. Bedard and the Cowgirls suffered their first home loss of the season Thursday against Northern Colorado (University of Wyoming photo)

September 17, 2021 — The Wyoming Cowgirl soccer team suffered a home loss for the first time this season. The Cowgirls dropped a 3-1 decision Thursday afternoon to Northern Colorado. The defeat dropped the season record to 4-3-1 for the Cowgirls.

Thursday’s game also marked the end of the pre-conference season. Wyoming will open Mountain West Conference play next week at conference favorite New Mexico.

Sophomore defender Jazi Barela scored Wyoming’s lone goal off a corner kick from sophomore forward Nikayla Copenhaver in the 76th minute. At the time of the goal, UW trailed 3-0. Barela is the eighth different Cowgirl to net a goal this season.

Redshirt-junior midfielder Jamie Tatum and freshman forward Maddi Chance had two shots apiece to pace the Cowgirls on Thursday. Wyoming registered ten shots on goal, all of which occurred in the final 45 minutes.