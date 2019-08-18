Cowgirl Soccer Earn Exhibition Win Saturday In Laramie

Laramie, WY (8/18/19) – The Wyoming women’s soccer team played its final tune-up of the preseason Saturday afternoon and finished with a 4-2 victory over FC Boulder in Laramie.

The Cowgirls would strike first with 17:41 on the clock with a nice move by sophomore Amber Vokoun to make it 1-0.

In the 33rd minute, Cowgirl senior Summer Taube made it a 2-0. She floated the ball in off a free kick 20 yards inside the midfield line. It was quiet the rest of the half with the Cowgirls going into the locker room up two goals to nil.

In the second half, FC Boulder came out strong with three shots in the first 15 minutes and connected with their first score at 58 minutes into the match. Wyoming would respond nine minutes later with a goal by freshman Sydney Miller.

The Cowgirls increased that lead to 4-1 after a goal from sophomore Indianna Asimus who dribbled up the middle and pushed it past the goalkeeper. FC Boulder scored a goal late in the game but the UW went on to the 4-2 win.

“Today is the first step in a long journey for the season,” head coach Pete Cuadrado said. “The biggest thing for us is scoring four goals in a game, you don’t really want to give up two, so we still have things to work on. I was happy with the effort especially with all of the new faces on the field, playing everyone and it was a positive day for us. We have to get better come next Thursday.”

The Cowgirls will open up the regular season Thursday on the road against the UTEP Miners.