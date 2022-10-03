Cowgirl soccer falls Sunday/Mustangs host Region 9 match Tuesday

University of Wyoming photo by Ted Brummond

October 3, 2022 — The University of Wyoming soccer team and Boise State have enjoyed a very competitive series against one another. Going into Sunday’s match at the Madrid Sports Complex, the all-time series was tied, 7-7-1. However, the Broncos broke that tie on Sunday with a 2-0 win over the home-standing Cowgirls.

The win pushes Boise State to 5-2-6 overall and 1-0-3 in Mountain West Conference, with UW falling to 2-5-4 on the season and 1-2-1 in league play.

Wyoming will now hit the road for four straight matches starting Thursday night at Nevada.

Western Mustang Soccer

The Western Mustangs will host Central Wyoming College Tuesday at Rock Springs High School. The two teams met in Riverton in September, with Western winning the Region 9 match 3-0. The Mustangs are 4-1 in Region 9 matches and 9-6 on the season.

Tuesday’s match will begin at 1 p.m.