Cowgirl soccer for 2022 is underway

August 4, 2022 — The University of Wyoming soccer team hosted its annual Brown and Gold game Wednesday at the Madrid Sports Complex. The match kicks off fall practice, and head coach Colleen Corbin and her team couldn’t be more excited about that fact.

“It’s so fun to be back,” Corbin said. “It’s just so great seeing the kids out competing, communicating, having a good time, hyping each other up, and holding each other accountable. They’ve worked really hard this summer, so it’s just fun to see that hard work pay off.”

The 2022 Cowgirl squad features former Rock Springs Lady Tiger Alyssa Bedard. Bedard, a junior, played in 16 matches last season. She was second on the team in goals scored (4), assists (2), and total points (10).

The intrasquad scrimmage marked the second one of Corbin’s coaching tenure. The 2022 game felt quite different than the 2021 installment.

“The composure and the cohesion were the biggest differences,” Corbin said. “There was a lot of stress and anxiety going into last fall with a lot of new things. Last fall, people felt a need to show themselves and impress, state their identity, but this Brown and Gold nobody felt that way anymore. It was more about them trying to play together and implement the things we’ve been talking about this entire year.

“There’s been a lot of growth in the last year, and I’m just super proud of them.”

The Cowgirls’ first game is an exhibition match against Casper College on Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Madrid Sports Complex. The regular season will begin on August 18 at Northern Colorado.