Cowgirl soccer in draw/Volleyball team to host 2-day tournament

University of Wyoming photo

August 26, 2022 — The University of Wyoming soccer team and Montana have made a habit of tying in recent memory. That didn’t change Thursday at South Campus Stadium in Missoula, Montana.

The Cowgirls drew with Montana, 2-2, marking the fifth straight draw in matches between the two squads. The result moves UW to 0-2-1 on the season, while the Lady Griz own a 0-1-2 record on the year.

The Cowgirls fired seven shots in the first half, with Faith Joiner mading one payoff in the waning moments. Joiner took less than 10 minutes into the second half to log her fifth-career score, as she found the back of the net during the 55th minute off junior Alyssa Bedard’s flip throw to give Wyoming a 2-0 lead.

Montana cut its deficit in half during the 67th minute and then tied the match with just under ten minutes to play.

Cowgirls Volleyball to open its season today with a home tournament

Wyoming Cowgirl Volleyball opens the 2022 season today and Saturday by hosting the first of its two non-conference tournaments this season. The Rumble in the Rockies features a loaded field to test the Cowgirls to open the season as No. 18 Creighton, Iowa State, and Wichita State come to Laramie.

The Cowgirls, who are entering their tenth season with head coach Chad Callihan at the helm, serve up the season against Wichita State at noon today. Wyoming closes day one at 7 p.m. against Iowa State. On Sunday, the Cowgirls will close the tourney at 6 p.m. against nationally ranked Creighton.

The trio of Cowgirl opponents went a combined 66-26 in 2021.