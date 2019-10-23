Cowgirl soccer on the road against UNLV, Nevada

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Oct. 23, 2019) — The Wyoming soccer team will be back on the pitch on Friday to begin a two-game road swing. They open up the weekend against the UNLV Rebels, on Friday, followed by a match-up against the Nevada Wolf Pack. Friday’s match is set for 8:30 p.m. MT followed by a 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Wyoming enters the week with a 6-6-4 record and 3-4-1 in Mountain West action. They finished with a tough 1-0 double overtime loss against Boise State on Friday followed by a 2-1 victory over Utah State to close out the home schedule on Sunday.

Senior Summer Taube leads the way with a team-high five goals along with 17 shots and 10 points. She scored the Cowgirls first goal against Utah State.

Three other Cowgirls follow with four goals, including red-shirt freshman Jamie Tatum. She also has a team high 43 shots, 26 of them on goal, plus nine points. Senior Michaela Stark along with sophomore Indianna Asimus also have four goals. Stark has 27 shots and two game winning goals.

Sophomore Amber Vokoun and freshman Keelie Wortmann have a team-best two assists.

In the Mountain West, the Cowgirls are third in overall goals scored with 25 (1.56 gpg) and fourth in points with 62 (3.94 ppg). The offense is averaging 10.8 shots per game and has a 58.1 shots on goal percentage.

Sophomore goalie Hannah Lee has played in all 16 matches in net, has 50 saves and a 1.50 goals against average. She ranks tenth overall in the league in saves per game.

Fellow sophomore Riley Furbush has played in 12 matches and has 38 saves.

Junior Elle Webber leads the way in minutes played with 1,470 followed by Wortmann with 1,469 on the season.

“It was great to see the effort the team put into both matches on the weekend,” head coach Pete Cuadrado said. “We had some chances on Friday to score, and really need to work on converting out shots. Defensively, we hung in the match for a long time, and need to see the entire match all the way through. Sunday was a nice bounce-back performance in tough conditions. The team put their heads down and followed through on the game plan. We did a great job of getting the result we needed, and hopefully that mindset carries over into our upcoming weekend.”

UNLV enters the weekend with a 4-11-1 overall record and 1-6-1 in conference action. Last time out, the Rebels lost 2-1 against the Fresno State Bulldogs.

Lourdes Bosch leads the way with a team-high three goals along with 31 shots and 15 on goal.

Four other Rebels follow with two goals apiece including Katie Ballou. She has a team-high three assists.

In net, Emberly Sevilla has played in all 15 contests and has 74 saves for the season.

As a team, UNLV is averaging 12.1 shots per contest.

They were picked to finish in a tie for fifth with the Cowgirls in the Mountain West preseason coaches’ poll.

UNLV is coached by Chris Shaw who is in his sixth season with the program.

This is the 24th meeting between the two teams. The Rebels lead the series 14-6-3. The last time the two teams met was Oct. 21, 2018 with Wyoming earning a 2-1 overtime win in Laramie.

Nevada enters the week with a 3-12 overall record, a 2-6 mark in conference play and will play Colorado State prior to the Cowgirls. Last time out, the Wolf Pack dropped a 2-0 contest against San Jose State.

Gabby Brown leads the way with a team high three goals and 65 shots with 21 on goal.

Casey Crawford has two goals and four points on the year, while Lizzy Harriston has a team-high two assists.

In net, Kendal Stovall has played in 15 matches and has a 1.62 goals against average plus 87 saves. The Wolf Pack average 11.3 shots per contest.

They were picked to finish 12th in the Mountain West coaches’ poll. Nevada is coached by Erin Otagaki who is in her third season with the program.

This is the ninth meeting between the two teams. Wyoming leads the series 5-2-1. The last time the two teams met was Oct. 19, 2018. The Cowgirls came out on top with a 4-0 victory in Laramie.

Live stats and video will be available at GoWyo.com, along with live stats. Follow @Wyo_soccer on twitter for updates throughout the game.