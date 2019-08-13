Cowgirl Soccer Picked To Finish Fifth In MWC Coaches Poll

Laramie, WY (8/13/19 – The University of Wyoming Cowgirl soccer team has been picked to finish fifth in the Mountain West Coaches’ Poll. The poll, voted on by the league’s 12 head coaches, was released today.

Boise State sits atop the preseason poll with 109 total points and received four first-place votes. Last season, the Broncos finished last season with a 7-2-2 MW record and shared the league regular-season title with Wyoming and New Mexico.

Defending Mountain West Tournament Champion, San Jose State was close behind with 105 points and three first-place votes to place second. New Mexico was picked third in the voting with 104 points and three first-place nods. San Diego State finished fourth in the voting with 96 points and the final two first-place votes.

UNLV and Wyoming round out the top five on the preseason poll, with 70 points each. Fresno State, Colorado College, and Utah State were next at seventh, eighth and ninth place, while Colorado State, Air Force, and Nevada completed the preseason poll in the 10th, 11th, and 12th spots.

Wyoming returns three starters and 14 letterwinners from last season’s squad. This year’s Cowgirl squad consists of four seniors, five juniors, seven sophomores, and 12 freshmen.

The Cowgirls will play one exhibition match, Saturday, August 17 at home contest against FC Boulder. Wyoming will open up the 2019 season with a road matchup against UTEP on Thursday, August 22.