Cowgirl Soccer Scores Conference Opening Win Friday

Laramie, WY (9/28/19) – Three different Cowgirls found the back of the net Friday in Wyoming’s win over San Diego State, 3-2. The match was the first in Mountain West Conference play for both squads.

Sponsor

The Cowgirls (4-2-3, 1-0-0 MW) scored all three goals in the second half and held off the Aztecs’ (1-6-1, 0-1-0 MW) late push to secure the home victory.

It took less than five minutes into the second half for Wyoming to strike. The Cowgirls Summer Taube put in a header off a corner kick at the 49:20 mark. Three minutes later, Wyoming’s Jamie Tatum stole the ball, dribbled around the Aztec goalkeeper and calmly slipped the ball into the back of the net with 52:36 showing on the clock.

Advertisement

The Cowgirls final score came with just under 11 minutes to play. Michaela Stark outran a defender for a loose ball, muscled past another Aztec, and then found the top corner to cap an impressive individual effort with a goal to make it 3-0 for the Cowgirls at the 79:46 mark

The Aztecs would make it interesting scoring a goal at the 81:35 and the 82:27 marks of the match to cut the lead to 3-2. Wyoming held off SDSU’s late pushes, including a corner kick with 21 seconds to play to preserve the lead and take the victory.

Advertisement

“It was a gritty performance and that’s a good team. San Diego State never is bad and kudos to them for battling and getting after us” commented head coach Pete Cuadrado. “We did what we needed to do to come away with the win and I’m proud of the team’s performance.”

Wyoming returns to the pitch on Sunday afternoon hosting New Mexico.