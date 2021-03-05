Cowgirl soccer starts their season today/Volleyball to host San Diego State

Advertisement

March 5, 2021 — After over a year off the pitch, the Wyoming soccer team will host its season-opener on Friday against the Utah State Aggies. That match will be followed by a match-up with the New Mexico Lobos on Sunday.

Both matches are scheduled for 1 p.m. MT at the Louis S. Madrid Complex. The last time the Cowgirls played a regular-season competition was Nov. 1, 2019, a 0-0 tie against Colorado State.

Due to COVID and social distancing practices, the facility’s capacity is being limited to 300 fans.

Cowgirl Volleyball at home – The Wyoming Cowgirls (5-3) conclude their four-match homestand this weekend as the Cowgirls welcome San Diego State (3-5) to town for a pair of matches at the UniWyo Sports Complex. Friday’s match is slated for a 6 p.m. start, while Saturday’s first serve is set for noon.