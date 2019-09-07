Cowgirl Soccer Suffers Shutout Loss To Baylor

Laramie, WY (9/7/19) – The Wyoming women’s soccer team (1-1-2 overall) suffered its first defeat of the season with a 2-0 loss against the Baylor Bears (3-0-1 overall) on Friday night in Laramie.

Baylor came out aggressive to begin the game and pushed the pace. In the sixth minute, a ball around the 18-yard line was put in the left corner by the Bears Eva Mitchell to make it 1-0. Wyoming got its first opportunity with 10:31 on the clock as redshirt freshman Jamie Tatum had a shot go high. The two teams would head into the locker room with the Bears up 1-0.

It was tough going in the second half for the Cowgirls. The Bears would have seven shots in the first 22 minutes of the period with three of them on goal. Wyoming would only have one look at the net in the 83rd minute by Tatum whose shot went wide. Late in the period, Baylor gave themselves an insurance goal as Camryn Wendlandt scored from the left side of the net at the 87:22 mark.

Tatum finished the match with a Cowgirl team-high three shots in her 72 minutes of action. Warner and Wortmann each had one shot on goal while playing 90 minutes. Sophomores Hannah Lee and Furbush split time in goal recording a combined eight saves.

Wyoming will return to action on Sunday against the Idaho State Bengals. The game is scheduled for 1 p.m. in Laramie at the Louis S. Madrid Sports Complex.