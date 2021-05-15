Cowgirl soccer summer camps coming up in June/July

May 15, 2021 — University of Wyoming women’s soccer head coach Pete Cuadrado will host four camps in June and July for players ranging from preschool through high school. The camps will take place at the Louis S. Madrid Complex on the University of Wyoming campus in Laramie.

The two Future Pokes Camps will take place Monday-Thursday, June 7-10, and Monday-Thursday, July 19-22. It is open to anyone ages 4-12. The registration fee is $115 for the 4-6 age group and $150 for the 7-12 age group. Each camper will receive a camp ball and a University of Wyoming t-shirt.

The Team and ID Camps will run from Sunday-Wednesday, July 18-21. It’s open to anyone ages 12-17. Registration cost for the Team Camp is $345 for overnight and $305 for commuters. The Team Camp is for groups of 8 or more. The ID camp is $425 for overnight and $375 for commuters, while the. Each camper will receive a camp ball and a University of Wyoming t-shirt.

Those interested can register at wyomingsoccercamps.com. For more information or questions regarding the 2021 summer camps, please contact assistant coach Jessica Nei at [email protected].