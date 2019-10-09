Cowgirl Soccer Team Earns Academic Award

Laramie, WY (10/8/19) – For the seventh straight year, and tenth time overall, the University of Wyoming Cowgirl soccer program was awarded the College Team Academic Award from the United Soccer Coaches (formerly the NSCAA).

Advertisement

The Cowgirls earned a composite GPA of 3.44 during the 2018-19 academic year and have earned above a 3.00 GPA every season under current head coach Pete Cuadrado.

United Soccer Coaches annually celebrates the academic achievements of high school and college soccer teams whose student-athletes collectively demonstrate a commitment to excellence in their studies over the course of a full school year.