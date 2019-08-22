Cowgirl Soccer To Open The Season Tonight In Texas

Laramie, WY (8/22/19) – For the third straight year, the Wyoming Cowgirl soccer team will kick off its regular season on the road. The Cowgirls will face the UTEP Miners tonight in the season-opener then travel to New Mexico State on Sunday.

Wyoming won its only exhibition of the season, 4-2 over FC Boulder, last Saturday in Laramie.

Wyoming finished 12-4-4 overall last season and shared the Mountian West regular-season conference title with a 7-2-2 mark. The Cowgirls have been picked to finish fifth in this year’s MountainWest Conference by the conference coaches.

The Cowgirls return three starters and 14 letterwinners from last season’s squad but also feature 12 freshmen.

The UTEP Miners return six starters and 13 letterwinners from a squad which went 7-8-4 overall and 2-5-3 in Conference USA during the 2018 campaign.