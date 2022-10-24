Cowgirl soccer win means playoffs/Mustang soccer wins playoff contest

University of Wyoming photo

October 24, 2022 — The Cowgirls soccer team secured a playoff spot in the Mountain West postseason tournament with a come-from-behind 2-1 home win over San Jose State Sunday. The win propels Wyoming to 6-6-5 on the season and 5-3-2 (17 points) in Mountain West Conference play and punched their ticket to the league’s postseason tournament. The loss drops the Spartans to 6-6-5 overall and 5-3-2 (17 points) in conference play.

For the second match in a row, Cowgirl senior Jamie Tatum scored the winning goal with just over a minute to play to give the game.

The Cowgirls now stand in second place in the MW standing with San Jose State and San Diego State. New Mexico leads the league with 19 points.

The Cowgirls will wrap up the regular season on Thursday at Colorado State.

Mustangs Soccer Wins Playoff Contest

On Saturday, the Western Mustang women’s soccer team defeated NJC of Sterling, Colorado, in a Region 9 road playoff game. The game ended tied at 1-1, but the Mustangs won the shootout 4-2 to advance to the next round.

Western’s next playoff opponent and game location have not yet been announced.