Cowgirl soccer wins/volleyball loses/Mustangs volleyball plays tonight

University of Wyoming photo

October 21, 2022 — The University of Wyoming soccer team didn’t perform at its best Thursday against Fresno State in Laramie, but they still came out victorious. The Cowgirls edged Fresno State, 2-1, to improve to 5-6-5 on the season and 4-3-2 (14 points) in Mountain West Conference play. The loss dropped the Bulldogs to 1-13-3 overall and 1-7-1 (four points) in league action.

UW senior Jamie Tatum provided the game-winning fireworks in the 89th minute. She took the free kick just outside the box created from a run by sophomore Maddi Chance and deposited the ball in the back of the net. It was Tatum’s second game-winning goal in the last three contests and the sixth of her career. It’s also her 20th career goal scored.

The victory moved Wyoming into a fourth-place tie with Utah State. The top six teams advance to the conference tournament in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The Cowgirl will now host San Jose State at 1 p.m. on Sunday. The Spartans (5-2-2, 19 points) are currently tied for second place in the standings with San Diego State.

Cowgirl volleyball battles but falls

The Wyoming Cowgirls couldn’t quite get over the hump Thursday night at home against Utah State, as the Aggies bested UW in four sets. Set scores went 25-21, 25-17, 20-25 and 25-23.

After losing a closely-contested first set, the Cowgirls (8-13, 4-5 MW) fell behind two sets to none after Utah State (14-6, 6-3 MW) controlled the second set from start to finish. In the third, the Cowgirls battled back after an early deficit and ended the frame on a 4-0 run, forcing a fourth set. But the comeback fell short after a tight fourth-set loss.

The Cowgirls now hit the road to close out the week. Wyoming travels to face Boise State on Saturday.

Mustang volleyball to play tonight

The Western Mustang Volleyball team will play their final home match of the season tonight, hosting Eastern Wyoming College in a Region 9 contest. The contest will be played at Rushmore Gym beginning at 6 p.m. It is also sophomore recognition night.