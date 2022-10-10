Cowgirl soccer with road tie at UNLV

University of Wyoming photo

October 10, 2022 — The Wyoming Cowgirl soccer team played to a 1-1 tie at UNLV on Sunday. The outcome brings UW’s conference mark to 2-2-2, good a sixth place tie in the Mountain West standings. UNLV is now 1-2-3 in the MW and stands in 10th place. San Diego State leads the standing with a 4-1-1 mark.

After a scoreless first half, Wyoming was the first to score when junior Nikayla Copenhaver fired in a long shot from outside the box that bested the UNLV goalkeeper in the 70th minute. The goal marked Copenhaver’s first of the season and fourth of her career.

UNLV scored the tying goal in the 88th minute of regular play.

The game ended in a tie after 90 minutes with both teams logging 13 shots, five of which were on target for each team.

UW will travel to fifth place Colorado College on Thursday.