Cowgirl Tennis Adds One Student-Athlete

LARAMIE, Wyo. (April 3, 2019) — Wyoming women’s head tennis coach Dean Clower today announced the addition of Zarah Mughal to attend the University of Wyoming beginning in the fall of 2019.

Advertisement

“We are excited to bring Zarah in to the Cowgirl family,” Clower said. “She has the work ethic and commitment for what it takes to get to the next level. She has weapons and strengths you can’t teach. Zarah can hit big and will make an immediate impact in our singles and doubles line-ups.”

Advertisement

Here is the signee:

Zarah (Zaa Raah) Mughal (Moo Gull), 5-10, Warrington, England (Hartford High School): A two-time U15 Girls tennis player of the year while attending Hartford High School. Mughal reached the finals of the National Club League in 2017, while she was the runner-up in 2018 playing for Holcombe Brook. She has been ranked in the Top 35 while playing juniors for Lancashire and ranked as high as 1817 in the ITF. Mughal is the daughter of Sohail and Sheila Mughal. She has two siblings, Liana and Martin.