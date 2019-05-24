Cowgirl Tennis Adds Two Student-Athletes

LARAMIE, WY (May 24, 2019) — Wyoming women’s head tennis coach Dean Clower today announced the addition of two student-athletes to attend the University of Wyoming beginning in the fall of 2019. They join Zarah Mughal who signed with the program earlier this spring.

Here are the signees:

Oleksandra (Sasha) Balaba, 5-6, Brovary, Ukraine (School Number Five): Attended high school in Brovary, Ukraine. A National Ukraine Championship finalist in both singles and doubles. Her highest ITF ranking was 459. She is the daughter of Adrii Balaba and Maryna Chupryna. Balaba has one sibling, Anna.

“Oleksandra is a highly touted recruit ranked top 500 in the world and a Ukrainian champion. I am more than excited to get her here on campus and develop her even more. After numerous conversations with her I believe she is excited and a perfect fit for our program. She will be an immediate impact in the line-up in both singles and doubles.”

Clara Mansart, 5-8, Paris, France (Lycee Jean De La Fontaine): Attended Lycee Jean De La Fontaine High School in France. She was a four-time regional top player of the year, while her team was the top team in the region three times. She had a UTR regional ranking of 10. Mansart is the daughter of Olivier and Isabelle Mansart. She has two siblings, Nicolas and Thibaut.

“Clara comes highly recruited by way of France. She is extremely athletic and has intangibles that you can’t teach. She has the potential to be a great doubles player for us because of her athletic ability and will also be an impact player in singles. Clara is excited to come and her mentality and attitude will fit in perfectly with our program.”