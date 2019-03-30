Cowgirl Tennis Opens Weekend With 4-1 Win

LARAMIE, Wyo. (March 29, 2019) – The Wyoming tennis team opened up the Mountain West Conference season with a 4-1 victory over the New Mexico Lobos on Friday afternoon. The victory improved the Cowgirls dual record to 11-5 on the season and they have won seven matches in a row.

“I thought we came out really structured in doubles,” head coach Dean Clower said. “We were playing our style, doing what we wanted on all three lines. In singles, we had the momentum early but then kind of let them back in. Kuddos to the ladies, they gathered themselves, played gutsy and really came through. New Mexico is a really good team. They are a deep team, play hard and are very well coached.”

In doubles against the Lobos, seniors Elisa Koonik and Tessa van Der Ploeg made easy work of Ruth Copas and Danielle Quevedo with a 6-0 win at the No. 1 doubles, while the No. 2 team of junior Ana Royo and freshman Maria Oreshkina beat Huang Hsiang-Wen and Yue Lin Chen, 6-3, to clinch the point. Wyoming freshmen Mihaela Kaftanova and Ida Krause were leading Natasha Munday and Bronte Murgett at the No 3 spot which wasn’t completed.

The Lobos’ Murgett got New Mexico on the board with a straight set victory over Koonik, 6-2, 7-5, at the No. 2 singles spot. The Cowgirls responded by winning the next three straight to take the match. At the No. 3 position, Oreshkina dropped the first set, 6-4, but came back and won the next two to take the match, 4-6, 6-2, 6-2, over UNM’s Huang. Wyoming’s van Der Ploeg was in a real battle with Copas. She would win the opening set 6-1, while Copas took the second 6-3. Down 3-2, van Der Ploeg won three of the next four games to win the third set, 6-4, and the match. At the No. 4 spot, Royo secured the UW win and the fourth point with a tough 7-6 (12-10), 6-4 victory over Munday.

The Cowgirls will return to action on tomorrow against the Air Force Falcons. The match is set to begin at 12 p.m. MT at the UW Indoor Tennis Courts.