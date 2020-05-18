Cowgirl Tennis player named Mountain Region’s Cissie Leary Sportsmanship Award winner

LARAMIE, WYOMING (May 18, 2020) — The Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) announced its Women’s ITA Regional Awards Monday and Wyoming’s Ana Royo was named the Mountain Region’s Cissie Leary Sportsmanship Award winner.

Despite the shortened season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ITA recognized the hard work on and off the court from deserving student-athletes.

The Division I Playing Awards included the Arthur Ashe Leadership & Sportsmanship Award, ITA Rookie of the Year, ITA Player to Watch, ITA Most Improved Senior, ITA Senior Player of the Year, ITA Community Service Award, and ITA Cissie Leary Sportsmanship Award.

The Cissie Leary Award goes to a Division I women’s player who displays inspiring dedication and commitment to her team, which has enhanced her team’s performance and exemplified the spirit of college tennis.

It dates back to 1997 and is in memory of the late and widely admired Penn women’s tennis coach Cissie Leary.

Royo, who was the Cowgirls’ lone senior this past season, graduated Saturday with a 4.0 GPA in Microbiology from UW.

In 2019-20, Royo shined for the Cowgirls in doubles play, posting a 14-7 record in both the fall and spring.

For her career, Royo won 27 singles matches and 30 matches during doubles play.

The national winners of the ITA’s awards will be announced Monday, May 25.