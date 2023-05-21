Cowgirl tennis teams closes out historic season with strong finish

University of Wyoming photo

May 21, 2023 — The Wyoming Cowgirl team closed out their historic season on Saturday with a 5-2 win over Cal Poly in a third-place match at the Universal Tennis Peachtree, Georgia. UW, making its first-ever post-season appearance, went 2-1 at the tournament. UW’s loss came to eventual champion TCU in the semifinals.

The win gave the Cowgirls their 16th team victory, the second-most for a single season in program history. The record of 18 wins was set in 2017.

After dropping the doubles point for the first time all week Saturday, the Cowgirls got to work in singles play winning five of six matches. The Cowgirls got straight-set victories from Sophie Zehender at No. 1, 6-1 and 6-3, Violetta Borodina at No. 4, 6-3, 7-6 (8-6), and at No. 5 from Nikol Dobrilova, 7-5 and 6-2.

Noesjka Brink and Ana Fernandez also won in singles on the day, coming out on top in a pair of three-setters. Brink won at the third spot, coming from behind for the 4-6, 6-1, 7-5 victory. Meanwhile, at No. 6, Fernandez won 6-0, 3-6, and 6-3.