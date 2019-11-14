Cowgirl volleyball adds five new players for 2020-2021 season

LARAMIE, Wyo. (Nov. 14, 2019) – Wyoming volleyball head coach Chad Callihan has announced the addition of five student-athletes who will continue their athletic and academic careers beginning next fall as they will suit up for the Brown and Gold. Casady Berry, Corin Carruth, Trinity Corney, Naya Shimé and Zoee Smith all made their official commitments to the Cowgirls Wednesday.

“This is going to be a great class for Wyoming volleyball,” said Callihan.

“Casady, Corin, Naya, Trinity and Zoee will bring a great balance of athleticism and skill to our program. The most exciting part about this class, is that all five players live within three hours of campus and they are all excited to be Cowgirls. Coaches often talk about recruiting in their own backyard and we were able to accomplish that this year. From the beginning, this class was excited about the opportunity and that is the type of commitment we value from incoming student-athletes. We can’t wait to get this group in our gym and begin working to prepare them for the collegiate game. As always, this class is strong academically and we know they will serve as wonderful ambassadors for the University of Wyoming.”

Sponsor

Casady Berry

Defensive Specialist

5’7”

Loveland, Colo.

Berthoud HS

Berry is a three-time conference Honorable Mention selection and a two-time team captain. She has been named the athlete of the week multiple times throughout her career and also participated in track in high school.

Born in Loveland, Colo., to parents Nathan and Brie. Plans to major in business management at Wyoming and wants to be an interior architect.

Why did you choose UW?: “I decided to attend the university because of the small, loving feel of the people and the campus.”

Corin Carruth

Outside Hitter

6’1”

Casper, Wyo.

Kelly Walsh HS

Carruth, who is the reigning 4-A Player of the Year, is a two-time all-state selection and has been named all-conference three times throughout her high school career. She was named a Third Team High School All-American and was the 4-A West Regional Player of the Year.

As a team, Carruth helped lead Kelly Walsh high to three consecutive 4-A state titles (17-19) and a No. 7 ranking in the region. Carruth is also a highly-decorated basketball and track student-athlete, receiving multiple honors in both sports. She is also a three-year member of the National Honor Society.

Why did you choose Wyoming?: “Wyoming is home, I love the coaches and team at UW. I wanted to be a part of something great in my home state.”

Advertisement

Trinity Corney

Middle Blocker

6’1”

Fort Collins, Colo.

Fort Collins HS

Corney, who is a team captain at Fort Collins high and was a First Team All-Conference selection, helped lead her team to a conference title in 2017-18 and a Region 7 City championship this past season. The four-year letter winner also led Fort Collins to a regional title in 2017.

Corney is a member of the National Honor Society and has been a three-time Academic All-Conference honoree and also runs track. Trinity plans to major in communications at UW.

Why did you choose Wyoming?: “I chose to come to UW so that I could play competitive volleyball and study communications to get into photography.”

Naya Shimé

Outside Hitter

6’0”

Riverton, Wyo.

Riverton HS

Shimé is a three-time (2017-19) all-state and all-conference selection who helped lead Riverton to a regional championship in 2017 and 2019 and a fourth place finish at the state tournament this past season. The co-team captain has recorded 1,899 career kills and 1,435 career digs. In 2019, Shimé led the way with an impressive 677 kills and 506 digs.

In addition to her volleyball accolades, Shimé is also a decorated track athlete, setting the 3A state record in the long jump in 2018 with a leap of 18-8.75. Shimé is a two-year National Honor Society participant and carries a 4.02 cumulative GPA.

Why did you choose UW?: “It’s a great distance from my home and family. Not too far away, but also not too close.”

Advertisement

Zoee Smith

Defensive Specialist

5’7”

Gering, Neb.

Gering HS

Smith is a two-time all-conference selection and was an Honorable Mention all-state honoree following her junior season. Smith was also named to the Second Team Prep Dig All-Class Team last season and is a two-time member of the all-region team. The 2019 Team Captain at Gering, is her team’s two-time Defensive Player of the Year selection and was also a highly decorated tennis athlete.

In addition to her athletic accomplishments, Smith is a three-time volleyball NSAA Academic All-State honoree and a two-time selection in tennis. She was the Gering Girls Athletic Association President this year and was her Junior Class President.

Why did you choose Wyoming?: “I chose the University of Wyoming because I loved the team and coaching staff. It felt like the right fit for me!”