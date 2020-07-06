Cowgirl Volleyball adds graduate transfer Emma Mitchell

LARAMIE, WYOMING (July 6, 2020) – University of Wyoming Head Volleyball Coach Chad Callihan has announced the addition of graduate transfer student-athlete Emma Mitchell, who will be joining the Cowgirls this coming fall.

The Charlotte, N.C., native spent the first part of her career at the University of Alabama Birmingham (UAB) before joining the Cowgirls. Mitchell is a 6-1 outside hitter that appeared in 70 matches and made 51 starts for the Blazers from 2017-19.

Last season, Mitchell led UAB with 290 kills for a 3.02 kills per set mark, also a team-high. Mitchel averaged 2.28 digs per set and recorded a total of 32 blocks. Mitchell’s 26 service aces were second on the team. In 2018, Mitchell was second on the Blazers with 231 kills.

Mitchell and the rest of her new Cowgirl teammates report to camp for the 2020 season on Sunday, August 9.